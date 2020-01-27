Eagles Lose Top-Ranking Executive To Browns

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/27/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

For the second straight offseason, the Eagles are losing one of their high ranking officials to another franchise.

For the second straight offseason, that executive is being named a general manager.

Adam Shefter reports that the Browns are hiring Andrew Berry to fill their GM vacancy.

Berry becomes the youngest GM in the league and will have 53-man roster control.

Berry joined the Eagles as Vice President of Football Operations in 2018 after he was a fast riser out of Harvard.

He is also the Browns' second choice for the job as Vikings assistant GM George Paton pulled his name out of the conversation because he would not have personnel control.

The Browns GM position is not one with high job security as the ownership has shown that they will fire anyone if the team experiences a losing season, something they haven't experienced since 2007.

He will have to figure out how to improve a roster that has talent, but is lead by headcases like OBJ and Baker Mayfield, not to mention Myles Garrett, who literally assaulted a guy in the middle of a game this season, leading the defense.

