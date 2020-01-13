Jaguars Move On From Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Last offseason, former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was fired by the Vikings and hired by the Jaguars to be their offensive coordinator with Nick Foles at quarterback.

While Nick Foles didn't work out well in Jacksonville, DeFilippo did well developing late-round rookie Gardner Minshew.

Despite that, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Jaguars are moving on from their former offensive coordinator.