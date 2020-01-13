Jaguars Move On From Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/13/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Last offseason, former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was fired by the Vikings and hired by the Jaguars to be their offensive coordinator with Nick Foles at quarterback.

While Nick Foles didn't work out well in Jacksonville, DeFilippo did well developing late-round rookie Gardner Minshew.

Despite that, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Jaguars are moving on from their former offensive coordinator.

It would not be a surprise to see DeFilippo back in Philadelphia in some capacity.

Of course, Carson Wentz had his MVP-caliber season under DeFilippo's tutelage, but he has also been fired two seasons in a row as offensive coordinator.

Doug Pederson will likely give DeFilippo some attention in his search for a coordinator, but if the rest of the league lacks interest in the now twice fired offensive coordinator, he could be back in another coaching role.

It is worth noting that Jacksonville has very little offensive firepower outside of their quarterback and doesn't feature a top offensive line, so he didn't have much to work with in 2019.

