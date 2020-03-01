Jason Kelce Lone Eagle Selected To AP All-Pro Team

The lone selection is, unsurprisingly, an Eagle who is on a Hall of Fame track over the past few seasons.

Just a few hours days after a pair of Eagles were selected to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team , just one was selected to the another All-Pro team.

Jason Kelce signed an extension this offseason and certainly contributed to making this team the older group that many complain about, but he is one of just two offensive players to play every snap for the Eagles.

While the Eagles have known the value of Kelce for a long time many analysts have not caught up to him.

He just made his third Pro Bowl this season and was named to his first NFL Top 100 this offseason.

Kelce won in a landslide, taking 29 of the 50 votes while only one other center received more than five.

He becomes just the 13th center in history to receive three or more All-Pro selections and 11 of the previous 12 have been enshrined in Canton.

A shocking omission, Brandon Brooks has been elite and perhaps the best offensive lineman in the league in 2019. It is hard to take this voting seriously when some Cowboys player gets the nomination while arguably the best player at any offensive line position gets a third-team selection.

Also receiving a third-team selection was right tackle Lane Johnson, who could return this weekend for a Wild Card game against the Seahawks.