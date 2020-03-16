Eagles Re-Sign Hassan Ridgeway Ahead of Free Agency

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/16/2020
By Paul Bowman

Before the negotiating period of free agency could begin, the Eagles have signed a contract to keep defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway in Philadelphia for the 2020 season.

Ridgeway was productive for the Eagles in 2019, but his two sacks and eight tackles are a result of his limited playing time. He appeared in just seven games for the Birds prior to his season-ending injury.

Ridgeway appeared in 50% or more of snaps just four times in the four games following the Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan injuries but preceding his own injuries. Ridgeway appeared to be valuable depth during that time and he will slot in as the Eagles third defensive tackle for now.

With some depth established on the roster, the Eagles need not feel compelled to spend big on someone who may not be a good fit.

The Eagles are expected to monitor the defensive tackle market, but prices are expected to be high, so a return of someone like Treyvon Hester, who the Redskins are not tendering, may be the Eagles only move at the position in free agency.

A dollar figure on the deal is not yet known.

