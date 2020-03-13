Inside the Birds: Coronavirus Cancellations Widespread Impact on the NFL
03/13/2020
Eagles Insiders Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher give an update on what they’ve heard in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. A Philadelphia Eagles podcast new every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan dive deep into the Philadelphia Eagles and give you the inside information that no one else can deliver. #InsideTheBirds
Inside The Birds on Social Media:
► Follow our Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/InsideBirds
► Follow Geoff Mosher on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geoffmoshernfl
► Follow Adam Caplan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/caplannfl
How to access our FULL Podcast: APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anch...
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6OiCYiv...
NFL insider veterans take an in-depth look that no other show can offer! Be sure to subscribe to stay up to date with the latest news, rumors, and discussions.For more, be sure to check out our official website: https://www.insidethebirds.com/
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.