Inside the Birds: Coronavirus Cancellations Widespread Impact on the NFL

Eagles Insiders Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher give an update on what they’ve heard in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. A Philadelphia Eagles podcast new every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan dive deep into the Philadelphia Eagles and give you the inside information that no one else can deliver. #InsideTheBirds

Inside The Birds on Social Media:

► Follow our Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/InsideBirds

► Follow Geoff Mosher on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geoffmoshernfl

► Follow Adam Caplan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/caplannfl

How to access our FULL Podcast: APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anch...

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6OiCYiv...

NFL insider veterans take an in-depth look that no other show can offer! Be sure to subscribe to stay up to date with the latest news, rumors, and discussions.For more, be sure to check out our official website: https://www.insidethebirds.com/