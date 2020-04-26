Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The 53rd Pick of the NFL Draft: An In-Depth Analysis

Eagles Sign Former Arizona Wildcats Quarterback

04/26/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles signed 12 undrafted free agents to their roster following the draft on Saturday.

On Sunday, they added Khalil Tate, who was the quarterback at Arizona last season.

The team signed him as a receiver, however, despite their elite status as a quarterback factory.

There is certainly a chance that it could work, just see Greg Ward Jr. The flip side also exists with players like Braxton Miller and Terrell Pryor making little or no impact at the position.

Greg Ward took two and a half years from his conversion to break out, but he was a truly reliable receiver for a team that lacked one. Perhaps lightning will strike twice.

In four seasons at Arizona, Tate threw for 6,318 yards and had a 57:31 touchdown:interception ratio through the air along with a 140.9 rating.

The athleticism combined with a 2,285 yards (6.2 yard average) and 18 touchdowns rushing along with a 40 time between 4.6 and 4.72 (though he was not at the combine).

Tate had originally said he would only play as a quarterback, but with no offers for the position and no other options, being a receiver was the only option to make it in the NFL.

If Tate cracks the roster, the Eagles could go with formations that feature four quarterbacks in Wentz, Hurts, Ward and Tate.

