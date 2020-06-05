Section 247 Show: NFL Draft Wrap Up Special

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
05/06/2020

Embed from Getty Images

 

The Doc is joined by NFL scouting expert Brett Halpern, Scouting Academy certified, to breakdown the 2020 NFL Draft. 

  • Were they fans of the new format?
  • Grading the NFC East
  • Winners & Losers Around the NFL
  • Where will key free agents land?

The Show is also available in podcast form at PodOmatic

 

Posted by on 05/06/2020 in Eagles, Podcast: Section 247 | | Comments (0)

