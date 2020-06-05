Section 247 Show: NFL Draft Wrap Up Special
05/06/2020
The Doc is joined by NFL scouting expert Brett Halpern, Scouting Academy certified, to breakdown the 2020 NFL Draft.
- Were they fans of the new format?
- Grading the NFC East
- Winners & Losers Around the NFL
- Where will key free agents land?
