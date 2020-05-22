Section 247 Show: The Great Football Movie Debate Part Deux!

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
05/22/2020
2020 FB Movie Debate
The Doc & Watkins resumed their Great Football Movie Debate!
 
On Part Deux:
 
  • Pick'em Challenge: Which fictional QB would you want to lead your team in the 4th quarter of the title game?
  • Top 5 Fictional Players
  • Top 5 Fictional Coaches
  • Top 5 Fictional Teams
  • Favorite scenes

The Section 247 Show live streams on Tuesday Night on Facebook and Twitter.  The Podcast version of the show drops on Wednesday's everywhere you find podcasts just search "Section 247 Show."

 

