Section 247 Show: The Great Football Movie Debate Part Deux!
05/22/2020
- Pick'em Challenge: Which fictional QB would you want to lead your team in the 4th quarter of the title game?
- Top 5 Fictional Players
- Top 5 Fictional Coaches
- Top 5 Fictional Teams
- Favorite scenes
The Section 247 Show live streams on Tuesday Night on Facebook and Twitter. The Podcast version of the show drops on Wednesday's everywhere you find podcasts just search "Section 247 Show."
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.