Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Canadiens Coach Julien Hospitalized, Will Miss Rest of Series with Flyers

The Goal Line Stand: The State of College Football

08/14/2020

Embed from Getty Images

 

Mike & Brett discuss the bombshell decision by the PAC-12 & Big Ten to suspend their 2020 Fall sports seasons with the intent of moving to the Spring of 2021.  The move has delayed the football season for both leagues.  

- Was it the right move?
- Was it handled correctly?
- Why haven't the ACC, Big 12, & SEC followed suit
- Will there be college football in the Fall
- They discuss Purdue HC Jeff Brohm's with an idea for a Spring 2021 & Fall 2021 season
- Will this change the landscape of Power 5 football & more

The show is presented by Michael’s Glass Co
www.michaelsglassco.com

 

GLS Banner w_ Social

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

Follow us on Twitter:
www.twitter.com/glstandshow

Follow us on Instagram:
www.instagram.com/glstandshow

Subscribe on YouTube:
https://bit.ly/2VK9F1h

Like us on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/glstandshow

Posted by on 08/14/2020 in Eagles | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)