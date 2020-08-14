The Goal Line Stand: The State of College Football

Embed from Getty Images

Mike & Brett discuss the bombshell decision by the PAC-12 & Big Ten to suspend their 2020 Fall sports seasons with the intent of moving to the Spring of 2021. The move has delayed the football season for both leagues.

- Was it the right move?

- Was it handled correctly?

- Why haven't the ACC, Big 12, & SEC followed suit

- Will there be college football in the Fall

- They discuss Purdue HC Jeff Brohm's with an idea for a Spring 2021 & Fall 2021 season

- Will this change the landscape of Power 5 football & more

