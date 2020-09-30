Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The Goal Line Stand: NFL Week Three Review

Bad Things Happen In Philadelphia: Jalen Reagor Placed On IR

09/30/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Just Tuesday, the Eagles lost one of the leagues top tight ends to the injured reserve list.

On Wednesday, more bad things continued to happen in Philadelphia as the beloved Birds placed their 2020 first-round pick on injured reserve as well.

Reagor joins 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard as well as nine other Eagles on either the IR or PUP list.

He will not be eligible to return for at least another three weeks after this move.

It is questionable why the Eagles have chosen to wait a week to place him on the list, but the reasoning may have to do with keeping the most players and a move the team made yesterday.

On Tuesday night, the Eagles also activated a practice window for fellow 2020 pick and receiver Quez Watkins, meaning he could return soon if the team deems him healthy enough to do so.

Perhaps the reasoning for not making the move prior to last week's game was that they anticipated this and, rather than signing Deontay Burnett to the 53-man roster and then releasing him and exposing him to waivers, they would prefer to have Quez take the spot on the 53-man roster directly and utilize the promotion from the practice squad to allow Burnett to play without any teams being able to sign him away.

No corresponding move has yet been made.

Posted by on 09/30/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)