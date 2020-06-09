Eagles Lose Three To Waivers, Claim One, Begin Building Practice Squad

On Sunday, it became clear they would not be bringing back at least three of their cut players, however.

The Eagles carried some injured players on the 53-man roster and with the rule being IR need only last for three weeks in 2020 with unlimited returns, players like Will Parks and Genard Avery, who figure to miss 2-3 games already may well find themselves placed there shortly, opening up roster spots.

There was certainly a thought process among some that this was temporary and that some further moves would be made to get some of those guys back.

The Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster Saturday and it was an unbalanced collection of players (by position) to say the least.

NBC Sports Philly's Dave Zangaro reports that the Eagles had Shareef Miller, Rasul Douglass and Noah Togiai claimed.

Three former Eagles were claimed by other teams:



Rasul Douglas was claimed by Carolina



Shareef Miller was claimed by Carolina



Noah Togiai was claimed by Indianapolis — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 6, 2020

Shareef Miller was a surprising cut as a 2019 fourth-round pick who showed well in last season's preseason games, but was never given the shot to play in real games. No preseason games gave him nothing to show and the team, surprisingly, gave up on him and opted to instead keep the uninspring and injured Genard Avery who plays a specialty position and doesn't even figure to play as a normal defensive end.

If the Eagles look for a defensive end to replace Avery after he hits IR, standout Joe Ostman has not been claimed yet.

Rasul Douglas, a 2017 third-round pick, was with the team and played in all three of the previous seasons. He showed flashes when coming off the bench as a replacement, but was routinely torched the moment he became the starter, routinely getting beat on deep balls by receivers he couldn't keep up with.

In a similar boat is the oft-injured Sidney Jones, who cleared waivers and could now sign anywhere.

The most likely of the three to come back was actually this year's top UDFA for the team and he showed up in camp.

The Eagles went with only two tight ends and were almost certainly hoping he would make it through to the practice squad. Instead, he figures to replace Trey Burton on the Colts as the Super Bowl LII hero is headed to IR.

Josh Perkins remains with the team, but was already waived with an injury, so the team will be looking elsewhere for a tight end. Richard Rodgers, who spent the last two seasons with the team, was released by Washington yesterday.

The team also claimed a fourth running back in Jason Huntley.

Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed RB Jason Huntley off waivers. pic.twitter.com/Jrv4HcKAqv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2020

The New Mexico State product posted a 4.37 40-yard time at his pro day and was a fifth-round pick in this year's draft. For comparison, speedster Adrian Killins recorded a 4.39 40-yard time.

Where Huntley has excelled in Lions camp is in pass catching, but much of the rest of his game is still in development, so the Lions were likely looking to sneak him through to their practice squad.

The Eagles have also started to build their 16-man practice squad, according to John McMullen of Philly Voice.

... RB Adrian Killins, DB Elijah Riley and RB Michael Warren #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) September 6, 2020

All eight of those players were among the first 12 released on Thursday, many of whom were surprise cuts and figured to be on the practice squad if they cleared waivers.

The four who were released alongside those eight members and were not brought back in on Sunday included tight end Tyrone Swoopes, receivers Manasseh Bailey and Marcus Green and guard Julian Good-Jones.

Swoopes and Green were brought in a short time ago, though that is because Green had already been released, and were long shots for the roster.

Bailey had speed, but was also a long shot.

Good-Jones had a chance at the practice squad, and could still sign, but his odds are diminished by Sua Opeta clearing waivers and re-singing with the practice squad per Dave Zangaro.

OG Sua Opeta is signing to the Eagles PS, per source. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 6, 2020

The Eagles will be able to sign two players from their practice squad each week and send them back without having to have them clear waivers and can also designate players each week that cannot be signed by a rival team.

With these signings, the Eagles would have seven spots remaining on the practice squad and would still be without a third tight end and Elijah Riley being their only corner on the practice squad.