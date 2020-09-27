Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Halftime Report: Bengals at Eagles

09/27/2020
By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 0-2 Bengals visit the 0-2 Eagles in week three of the regular season. The Eagles lead the Bengals 13-10 at the half. Both offenses have not looked great so far, but both were able to score a touchdown with under two minutes in the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders has been the lone bright spot in this struggling Eagles offense. Sanders has broken off a few big runs and enters the half with 64 rushing yards on eight carries and three receiving yards on one reception.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat had a huge third down sack to force the Bengals to punt. Sweat had a great first half finishing with two tackles and two QB hits, one being the sack mentioned prior.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Offense

The Eagles offense has not looked great so far despite scoring points 13 points in the first half. The Eagles had a nice touchdown drive at the end of the half and they will need to continue to put points on the board if they want to get their first win of the 2020 season.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins had a great end to the half, having a big 16-yard reception, and catching a touchdown to put the Bengals up 10-6. Higgins enters the half with 25 yards on three receptions.

