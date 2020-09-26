Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Injury Report: Cincinnati at Philadelphia

09/26/2020
Embed from Getty Images

 

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The battle of two winless teams. Will the Eagles be able to go a week without losing a big piece of their team to injury? Will the Eagles ever win a game? Hopefully our defense can come up with some schemes to confuse the Bengals rookie quarterback and Carson Wentz can play like the 2017 version of Carson Wentz. The injury report is long but not as daunting as many think. 

Injury Report 

Philadelphia Eagles  

Playing 

Lane Johnson RT  

Lane Johnson was limited early this week in practice with his sore ankle. Johnson ended up being a full participant in practice but the end of the week. Expect him to start and help keep Wentz upright. 

Jason Peters LT  

JP was limited at some points this week in practice for rest reasons. The old man will be good to go for Sunday’s game.   

Desean Jackson WR  

Jackson did not participate in Wednesday practice just to get some rest. He’s healthy and active for Sunday’s contest.   

Jason Kelce C 

Kelce, like Peters and Jackson, got some rest this week. He was limited on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday 

Questionable 

Fletcher Cox DT  

Fletcher Cox did not practice early this week. Cox is dealing with an abdomen injury and is still day-to-day. The defense may struggle against the run if their All-Pro defensive tackle is out this week. 

Out

Alshon Jeffery WR  

Alshon is still out with his foot injury. He did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday. The Eagles hope to see Jeffery active for week four’s contest.  

Jalen Reagor WR 

The rookie receiver tore a ligament in his thumb and will be out for multiple weeks. Maybe J.J. Arcega-Whiteside finally steps up this week.  

 

Cincinnati Bengals 

Questionable 

Mike Daniels DT 

Mike Daniels did not participate all week in practice with a sore groin. He’s currently listed as questionable and will be a game time decision.  

Out 

Geno Atkins DT 

Geno Atkins is out this week with an apparent shoulder injury. This is big for the Eagles. With both Bengals interior defensive lineman being banged up, that could lead to a big game for Miles Sanders and the Eagles running game.  

 

