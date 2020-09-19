The Kelley Green Hour: Oh Dear Linc, We wish we could be there!
Lj (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to review a very tough week at the office against the Washington Football Team and preview this weeks matchup against the LA Rams. We talk the Rams infinite salary cap, Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson's needs to adjust and some key matchups to look out for! Listen, rate and review and follow us on Twitter @kellygreenhour!
