Eagles Re-Sign Player to Practice Squad, Activate Practice Windows for Two More Injured Players

10/07/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

It seems like it has been forever since the Eagles made it to a Wednesday following a game without a new report about someone on the team needing a trip to the injured reserve list.

For the time being at least, that has changed as the team actually got some good news in regards to their injured players with the practice windows being activated for both Vinny Curry and Craig James.

James is perhaps the more important of the two, at least positionally, as the Eagles currently have just three healthy corners and had to have Jalen Mills transition back to the position from safety last week.

Not only could James provide some valuable depth (and possibly start), but the captain provides an excellent boost to special teams.

The defensive line is so deep that it has not seemed to miss Curry, particularly with the performances they have gotten from Josh Sweat and Genard Avery in recent weeks.

Still, Curry is coming off a five-sack season in 2019 and is now playing on a line that has not only extensive depth up the middle behind Cox as well as some young defensive ends showing promise, so there is no reason that when Curry returns he can't be well rested and be just as if not more effective than he was last year.

Curry does have half a sack in the only partial game he played this season.

The Eagles cleared a roster spot by waiving Adrian Killins Jr. on Tuesday. The rookie back had one catch for two yards and a rush that lost 12 in his debut game against the 49ers.

The team signed Killins back to their practice squad today after he cleared waivers, but have left a spot open on their 53-man roster.

In addition to James and Curry, the practice window remains open for rookie receiver Quez Watkins, so the team could be looking for any of those players to take the open spot. If none is able to, they will likely sign someone off their practice squad for the game this Sunday as they did with Killins last week.

The Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to activate any of these three players from IR and have them be eligible to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

