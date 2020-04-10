Halftime Report: Eagles at 49ers

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 0-2-1 Eagles visit the 2-1 49ers in a Sunday night football matchup. The Eagles have played decent, and lead 8-7 at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders had a great first half with nine rushes for 35 yards and one 28 yard reception. Sanders will continue to be the workhouse back for the Eagles in the second half, and he will have to have a solid final two quarters in order for the Eagles to win this game.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Gerard Avery

Avery had an incredible first half. He finished the half with one sack and two QB hits, one which led to 49ers QB, Nick Mullins, throwing an interception.

Who Needs To Step Up

Eagles Offensive Line

The Eagles offensive line has not been great so far, and that was expected with all the injuries it has endured. RT, Lane Johnson, left the game in the first quarter and he is questionable to return. The Eagles offensive line will need to step up in the final 30 minutes for them to secure the victory.

Who To Watch Out For

TE George Kittle

Kittle has been incredible so far, with six catches for 89 yards. Kittle also had one rush for eight yards. The Eagles will need to contain Kittle in the second half if they want to leave this game with their first win of the year.