Hassan Ridgeway and DeSean Jackson Land On IR

Shortly after activating the practice windows for four of their players already on IR, the Eagles made more injury moves on Monday afternoon.

Of the two, Hassan Ridgeway is likely the more important loss and is expected to be out for the season.

Ridgeway is the unsung man in the Eagles defensive tackle rotation and registered 11 tackles and a sack in around 33% of defensive snaps.

Though in one fewer game, the $13 million man Javon Hargrave has registered one sack and just eight tackles in around 50-66% of defensive snaps.

The Eagles may have a tough time replacing Ridgeway, but they do have veteran TY McGill and rookie Raequan Williams on their practice squad. Other potential options include rotating Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry inside if the Eagles need that roster spot for someone else or signing a free agent. Treyvon Hester is currently a free agent, but was suffering from an undisclosed injury since camp before being waived with an injury settlement. If he is healthy, he'd be a solid addition. Bruce Hector (Panthers' practice squad) and Albert Huggins (Lions' practice squad) are some other options with familiarity in the Eagles defense,

DeSean Jackson is once again on IR and he will really not be missed as he has appeared in just about two complete games worth of snaps in his two years worth of contract.

Jackson is expected to be out six to eight weeks, which would put his return around weeks 13-15. The Eagles hope that two of Reagor, Hightower and JJAW develop enough alongside Fulgham and Ward plus the return of Alshon Jeffery that they do not feel the need to return the veteran receiver to the team at all.

Jackson should not be expected back in 2021, but his placement on IR opens a spot for one of Jason Peters or Jalen Reagor to return this week should they be deemed ready to go.