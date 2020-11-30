Halftime Report: Seahawks at Eagles

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 7-3 Seahawks visit the 3-6-1 Eagles in week 12 of the regular season. The Seahawks have dominated this game but only lead 14-6 at the half. It was a rough first half for the Birds, but they are still in this game. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Carson Wentz

Wentz did not have a great first half at all, but he did have a nice last drive that ended in an Eagles touchdown. Wentz had two rushes for 33 yards on that drive and capped it off with a touchdown pass to TE Dallas Godert.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Derek Barnett

Derek Barnett had an incredible first half, registering two tackles that were both for a loss on fourth down that stopped the Seahawks short of the line to gain. Barnett finished the half with one sack and three tackles.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Entire Eagles Offense

The Eagles offense had a horrible first half, starting the game with five straight three and outs. They did have a nice drive that ended in a touchdown at the end of the half. The offense needs to step up in the second half for the Eagles to have a shot at winning this game.

Who To Watch Out For

WR D.K. Metcalf

Metcalf had a huge first half, registering 118 yards on seven catches. Metcalf had a huge 52-yard reception on 3rd & 13 to set up a Seahawks score in the second quarter. The Eagles need to slow down Metcalf in the second half if they want a chance at winning this game.