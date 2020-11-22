Injury Report: Eagles at Cleveland

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
11/22/2020
By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The Birds are heading to Ohio after a bad, bad loss again the New York Giants. The Eagles were simply out-coached and out-played last week and it was embarrassing. Cleveland is not the Browns of the last two decades; they have some talent and are competing in that strong AFC North. Luckily, the Eagles are fairly healthy and, hopefully, they learned from their coaching mistakes last week to make this game competitive. 

Injury Report 

Philadelphia Eagles 

Out

Rudy Ford S

 Ford was out all week in practice with a hamstring injury. He will not be playing this week and the Eagles lose an important piece of their special teams unit.

Reserve/COVID 19 List

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR

Corey Clement RB

Vinny Curry DE

 All three of these guys were placed on the COVID list due to coming in close contact with someone who was COVID positive or testing positive themselves.  

  

Cleveland Browns

 Questionable

Wyatt Teller G

Teller was limited all week in practice with a calf injury. If he is out this week, Fletcher Cox and the rest of the Eagles D-Line could have a strong day.

Mack Wilson LB

Wilson’s status is a little bit more up in the air than Teller’s. Wilson did not practice Thursday and was limited on Friday. Wilson is dealing with a hip injury and it would be a huge loss for the Browns, more than impressive, defense.

Reserve/COVID 19 List

Myles Garrett DE

Chris Hubbard T

Andy Janovich FB

The big name here is obviously Garrett, who is the star of the Browns defense. With Isaac Seumalo active again and no Garrett, fans should expect better offensive line play this week.

