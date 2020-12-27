Injury Report: Philadelphia at Dallas

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The Eagles head to Big D with their playoffs hopes still alive. The Football Team would have to lose to the Panthers. Good news, their game starts 20 minutes before Eagles vs. Cowboys so both teams will know what they're playing for. More good news, the Eagles get some playmakers back on offense and defense!

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Playing

Desean Jackson WR

DJax is back after that seemingly gruesome ankle injury Jackson suffered against the Giants. Jalen Hurts now has a legitimate speed threat on the outside and a dangerous playmaker on the offense.

Darius Slay CB

Slay has completed concussion protocol and will be active for Dallas week. The Eagles are getting studs back on both sides of the ball and that should help out mightily.

Out

Josh Sweat DE

Sweat has been having somewhat of a breakout year. Avoiding injuries has been a large part of that. Not this week. Sweat missed practice every day this week and will be out against the Cowboys (he was placed on IR on Saturday).

Kevon Seymour CB

Seymour was one of those corners no one had heard of coming into last week. With the Eagles secondary already decimated by injury, Seymour is also out with a knee injury (he was placed on IR Saturday).

Duke Riley LB

Riley has been a big part of the Eagles special team units and even has played decent on defense. Alas, Riley missed a big chunk of time with a bicep injury and is out this week.

Richard Rodgers TE

Richard Rodgers had been a sort of safety blanket at points this season when Ertz and Goedert had missed time. Not this week. Rodgers is out this week with an ankle injury.

Derek Barnett DE

Another big loss on the defensive front this week. Barnett is out this week with a calf injury. Genard Avery will see more time this week due to the injuries.

Questionable

Fletcher Cox DT

Fletch missed practice all week with a neck injury. Cox misses time almost every week so his practice time isn’t a deal breaker but Cox would be a huge loss if he is out this week.

Cameron Johnston P

Johnston missed the end of the game last week after suffering a concussion. Johnston is still a game time decision but with Doug’s aggressiveness offensively it may not make a difference.

Dallas Cowboys

Out

Leighton Vander Esch LB

Vander Esch has always struggled with injuries. This week he is suffering from an ankle injury and the Cowboys lose one of their leaders on defense.

Antwaun Woods DT

Like Vander Esch, Woods also missed time all week with an ankle injury. Woods’ backup is Tyrone Crawford, who is no slouch and will definitely make an impact.

Xavier Woods S

Xavier Woods missed practice all week suffering from a rib injury. The lone bright spot in the Cowboys secondary is out and will be replaced by Reggie Robinson II.

Rashard Robinson DB

Robinson is out with a knee injury. Robinson is a backup corner and more of a special teams guy but nonetheless will not be active against the Eagles.

Questionable

Ezekiel Elliot RB

Zeke missed last week’s game with a calf injury. His first game missed as a pro. Currently, he is still questionable with the same injury. Pollard was a more than respectable backup last week and will get a lot of touches whether Elliot plays or not.

Blake Bell TE

Bell is the Cowboys backup tight end and is a game time decision while he deals with a non-COVID related illness.