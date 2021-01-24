Birds Lose Major Talent Evaluator To Lions
01/24/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
While the Eagles busy themselves adding coaches to their staff for the 2021 season, the team has lost a major part of their front office.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that former GM John Dorsey will join the Lions new front office.
The #Lions are expected to add former #Chiefs and #Browns GM John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive, per sources. One of the NFL’s best evaluators adds experience to the front office of first-time GM Brad Holmes.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2021
Dorsey had joined the Eagles earlier this season as a consultant/talent evaluator. While they may have been able to pick him mind regarding this upcoming free agency and draft, he will not be around for the start of either event.
Eagles fans can hope that the knowledge he passed on is put to good use as Dorsey had previously built the rosters for the Chiefs and Browns as GM before being fired at each stop.
The teams he built became powerhouses the year after he left each city.
It would not be a shock to see the Eagles bring someone else into their front office as the organization has seemingly brought in guys like Joe Douglas, Andrew Berry and Dorsey in order to help Howie Roseman and the rest of the front office with their talent evaluation.
Comments
