Birds Lose Major Talent Evaluator To Lions

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

While the Eagles busy themselves adding coaches to their staff for the 2021 season, the team has lost a major part of their front office.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that former GM John Dorsey will join the Lions new front office.

The #Lions are expected to add former #Chiefs and #Browns GM John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive, per sources. One of the NFL’s best evaluators adds experience to the front office of first-time GM Brad Holmes. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2021

Dorsey had joined the Eagles earlier this season as a consultant/talent evaluator. While they may have been able to pick him mind regarding this upcoming free agency and draft, he will not be around for the start of either event.