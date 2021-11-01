Phillies Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

Spring Training - as far as we know - is still ready to begin in just about a month's time. As the Phillies begin to pack up and head South for Spring Training, the Phillies have announced their 2021 coaching staff. The staff is overall about what was expected. However, the Phillies seem to have eliminated one of the coaching positions.

A rundown of the staff is as follows:

Rob Thomson, bench coach

bench coach Caleb Cotham, pitching coach

pitching coach Joe Dillon, hitting coach

hitting coach Pedro Guerrero, assistant hitting coach

assistant hitting coach Dave Lundquist, bullpen coach

bullpen coach Paco Figueroa, first base coach

first base coach Dusty Wathan, third base coach

third base coach Bobby Meacham, coaching assistant

coaching assistant Juan Castro, infield coach

infield coach Bob Stumpo, bullpen catcher/catching coach

bullpen catcher/catching coach Greg Brodzinski, bullpen catcher/catching coach

bullpen catcher/catching coach Mike Calitri, quality assurance coach

The staff does not feature an assistant pitching coach in 2021. Presumably, Lundquist will handle many of the duties he held with that title last season, though he will take up residence in the bullpen during games. The Phillies chose not to retain Jim Gott, who held the bullpen coach role for three seasons and whose contract expired.