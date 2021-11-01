Phillies Announce 2021 Coaching Staff
Spring Training - as far as we know - is still ready to begin in just about a month's time. As the Phillies begin to pack up and head South for Spring Training, the Phillies have announced their 2021 coaching staff. The staff is overall about what was expected. However, the Phillies seem to have eliminated one of the coaching positions.
A rundown of the staff is as follows:
- Rob Thomson, bench coach
- Caleb Cotham, pitching coach
- Joe Dillon, hitting coach
- Pedro Guerrero, assistant hitting coach
- Dave Lundquist, bullpen coach
- Paco Figueroa, first base coach
- Dusty Wathan, third base coach
- Bobby Meacham, coaching assistant
- Juan Castro, infield coach
- Bob Stumpo, bullpen catcher/catching coach
- Greg Brodzinski, bullpen catcher/catching coach
- Mike Calitri, quality assurance coach
The staff does not feature an assistant pitching coach in 2021. Presumably, Lundquist will handle many of the duties he held with that title last season, though he will take up residence in the bullpen during games. The Phillies chose not to retain Jim Gott, who held the bullpen coach role for three seasons and whose contract expired.
