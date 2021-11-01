Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Part With Doug Pederson

Phillies Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

01/11/2021

IMG_4609

Spring Training - as far as we know - is still ready to begin in just about a month's time.  As the Phillies begin to pack up and head South for Spring Training, the Phillies have announced their 2021 coaching staff.  The staff is overall about what was expected.  However, the Phillies seem to have eliminated one of the coaching positions.

A rundown of the staff is as follows:

  • Rob Thomson, bench coach
  • Caleb Cotham, pitching coach
  • Joe Dillon, hitting coach
  • Pedro Guerrero, assistant hitting coach
  • Dave Lundquist, bullpen coach
  • Paco Figueroa, first base coach
  • Dusty Wathan, third base coach
  • Bobby Meacham, coaching assistant
  • Juan Castro, infield coach
  • Bob Stumpo, bullpen catcher/catching coach
  • Greg Brodzinski, bullpen catcher/catching coach
  • Mike Calitri, quality assurance coach

The staff does not feature an assistant pitching coach in 2021.  Presumably, Lundquist will handle many of the duties he held with that title last season, though he will take up residence in the bullpen during games.  The Phillies chose not to retain Jim Gott, who held the bullpen coach role for three seasons and whose contract expired.

Posted by on 01/11/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)