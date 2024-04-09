Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview: Zack Wheeler vs. Sonny Gray in Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to build off of Monday’s 5-3 extra innings win when they play game two of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals. Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for the Phils. Wheeler has yet to win a start this season despite a 0.75 ERA. St. Louis will start Sonny Gray for the first time this season.
A notable change to the lineup for Game , JT Realmuto is back in the lineup for Tuesday night against the Cards. Brandon Marsh also returns to the starting lineup after coming in as a late sub on Monday.
Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds, and more for today’s Phillies game.
Phillies vs. Cardinals
- Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
- When: April 9, 2024
- Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
- First Pitch: 7:40 PM
- Game Day Weather: 72-degrees and partly sunny
- Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia App
- Broadcast: 94.1 WIP
Today’s Lineup
|1
|Schwarber DH
|Donovan LF
|2
|Turner SS
|Goldschmidt 1B
|3
|Harper 1B
|Contreras DH
|4
|Realmuto C
|Arenado 3B
|5
|Bohm 3B
|Gorman 2B
|6
|Stott 2B
|Herrera C
|7
|Castellanos RF
|Burleson RF
|8
|Marsh Lf
|Winn SS
|9
|Rojas CF
|Scott II CF
|Starting Pitcher
|Wheeler
|Gray
Today’s Pitching Matchup
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|WHIP
|Zack Wheeler
|0-1
|0.75
|2
|2
|12.0
|9
|1
|1
|15
|1.00
|Sonny Gray
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Today’s Moneyline from BetMGM
|Money Line
|-135
|+115