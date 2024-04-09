Phillies

Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview: Zack Wheeler vs. Sonny Gray in Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to build off of Monday’s 5-3 extra innings win when they play game two of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals. Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for the Phils. Wheeler has yet to win a start this season despite a 0.75 ERA. St. Louis will start Sonny Gray for the first time this season.

A notable change to the lineup for Game , JT Realmuto is back in the lineup for Tuesday night against the Cards. Brandon Marsh also returns to the starting lineup after coming in as a late sub on Monday.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds, and more for today’s Phillies game.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

  • Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
  • When: April 9, 2024
  • Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
  • First Pitch: 7:40 PM
  • Game Day Weather: 72-degrees and partly sunny
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia App
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Donovan LF
2 Turner SS Goldschmidt 1B
3 Harper 1B Contreras DH
4 Realmuto C Arenado 3B
5 Bohm 3B Gorman 2B
6 Stott 2B Herrera C
7 Castellanos RF Burleson RF
8 Marsh Lf Winn SS
9 Rojas CF Scott II CF 
Starting Pitcher Wheeler Gray

 

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H ER BB K WHIP
Zack Wheeler 0-1 0.75 2 2 12.0 9 1 1 15 1.00
Sonny Gray

 

Today’s Moneyline from BetMGM

Money Line
-135
+115
