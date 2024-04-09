Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview: Zack Wheeler vs. Sonny Gray in Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to build off of Monday’s 5-3 extra innings win when they play game two of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals. Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for the Phils. Wheeler has yet to win a start this season despite a 0.75 ERA. St. Louis will start Sonny Gray for the first time this season.

A notable change to the lineup for Game , JT Realmuto is back in the lineup for Tuesday night against the Cards. Brandon Marsh also returns to the starting lineup after coming in as a late sub on Monday.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds, and more for today’s Phillies game.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

When : April 9, 2024

Where : Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

First Pitch : 7:40 PM

Game Day Weather : 72-degrees and partly sunny

Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia App

: NBC Sports Philadelphia App Broadcast: 94.1 WIP

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Donovan LF 2 Turner SS Goldschmidt 1B 3 Harper 1B Contreras DH 4 Realmuto C Arenado 3B 5 Bohm 3B Gorman 2B 6 Stott 2B Herrera C 7 Castellanos RF Burleson RF 8 Marsh Lf Winn SS 9 Rojas CF Scott II CF Starting Pitcher Wheeler Gray

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H ER BB K WHIP Zack Wheeler 0-1 0.75 2 2 12.0 9 1 1 15 1.00 Sonny Gray – – – – – – – – – –

