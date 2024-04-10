Phillies

Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview: Aaron Nola vs. Lance Lynn in Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to salvage a series win on Wednesday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.  The two teams have split the first two games of this three-game series heading into the finale. The Phils will look to Aaron Nola to get back back to the .500 mark on the young season. They will face St. Louis’ tough righty Lance Lynn.

In a bit of a lineup shuffle, the Phillies have moved Brandon Marsh up in the lineup and Bryson Stott down in the lineup, respectively. J.T. Realmuto will be in the lineup on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s game early due to an injury.

The weather will be the story of the game with rain expected in St. Louis. There’s a possibility Wednesday’s game is postponed due to weather conditions.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds, and more for today’s Phillies game.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

  • Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
  • When: April 10, 2024
  • Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
  • First Pitch: 1:15 PM
  • Game Day Weather: 66-degrees and showers
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Donovan LF
2 Turner SS Contreras DH
3 Harper 1B Gorman 2B
4 Realmuto C Arenado 3B
5 Bohm 3B Herrera C
6 Marsh LF Burleson 1B
7 Castellanos RF Crawford SS
8 Stott 2B Walker RF
9 Rojas CF Scott II CF 
Starting Pitcher Nola Gray

 

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H ER BB K WHIP
Zack Wheeler 1-1 5.40 2 2 10.0 13 6 5 7 2.50
Sonny Gray 0-0 4.15 2 2 8.2 12 4 2 12 0.56

Today’s Moneyline from ESPNBet

Money Line
-155
+130
