Eagles Release DeSean Jackson

The Wentz Trade: Midnight Green for Colt Blue

02/20/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to react to the news of the Carson Wentz deal to the Colts. We react to who won the trade and what to do at quarterback next in Philadelphia. 

We talk the Eagles offseason plans, decisions and cap casualties, including the recent news of Malik and Desean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey's releases. We also, of course, talk Howie Roseman.

Posted by on 02/20/2021 in Eagles, Podcast: Kelly Green Hour

