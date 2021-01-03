After Sunday's Road Loss, Phillies Return to Clearwater, Fans, TV

Spring Training games can get um, interesting. The Phillies, who sent to Lakeland mostly non-regulars and pitchers on the fringe of the Phillies roster, lost to the Detroit Tigers 10-2 as Grapefruit League action opened. The Phillies exercised a new provision available to teams and opted out of the first inning with two outs. Why is that? Two pitchers in, the Phillies had recorded just two outs, allowing six runs and leaving the bases loaded. Phillies pitching would issue four bases-loaded walks.

The highlight of the day for the Phillies was Adam Haseley's leadoff home run. As Todd Zolecki of MLB.com notes, Haseley is 15-pounds heavier and built a home gym this past offseason. Haseley and fellow first round draft pick Mickey Moniak had two of the four hits for the Phillies. Ivan Nova, a minor league signee invited to Spring Training, emerged with a 135.00 ERA after getting just one out and giving up five earned runs.

The Phillies will return home on Monday to the newly re-named BayCare Ballpark. There will be fans in attendance, and the game will be broadcast on television.

Starters such as Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto are not going to play just yet. But there should be some more familiar faces in the lineup on Monday afternoon. Aaron Nola will take the mound first for the Phillies.

Game information:

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Radio: 94 WIP

Phillies Starting Lineup: