Rejoice! Kelly Green Can Return...But When?

Picture: Via @Eagles/Twitter



Uni geeks such as I rejoiced when it was announced that the NFL would eliminate the “one shell” rule allowing for the return of alternate helmets and throwback uniforms. Images of Bucco Bruce, Pat the Patriot, and the beloved Kelly green Eagles set danced through my mind like a kid thinking of what Santa is bringing to the house on Christmas morning. But unbridled joy was quickly squashed like a finding out your parents were really Santa.

According to Pro Football Talk, NFL teams can use an alternate helmet now that the “one shell” rule has been changed however the “notice date” for teams to make uniform changes for the 2022 season has passed. Teams will be allowed to wear an alternate helmet color, but they won’t be able to have a complete new set of uniforms for the season.

Major bummer. So, what does this mean for the Eagles?