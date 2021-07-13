Report: Phillies to Attend Cole Hamels Showcase



(Kevin Durso/Sports Talk Philly)

The number 35 is currently vacant among the Phillies jerseys. Since 2015, only former bullpen coach Jim Gott has donned the number in a Phillies uniform. Is there a chance that a former Phillies player may occupy that jersey once again? No, not Kelly Stinnett. The Phillies will reportedly be one of the teams watching Hamels pitch this Friday as he showcases himself for teams.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Phillies will be present:

Phillies are among teams planning to watch Cole Hamels’ showcase Friday. 114 of his 163 regular-season wins came for Philly, plus of course the 2008 NLCS and WS MVPs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 13, 2021

Heyman also is reporting that the New York Mets will be present, too.

Before Phillies fans get too excited, they should remember that the team is simply doing due diligence on Hamels - and any other available player. The Phillies were in attendance early this season as Anibal Sanchez threw for teams. Sanchez cut his middle finger early in the showcase and could not finish. He has not signed with a team.

Now 37 years old, Hamels could be pitching for his last opportunity in the major leagues. He signed a one-year, $18 million with the Atlanta Braves last season. He made just one start and could not complete four innings.