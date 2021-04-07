We May Not Be Professionals... But Really Simm's & MJD?

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back after a couple quiet weeks in Eagles country.

We just couldn't help but address Simm's Top 40 quarterbacks list (sans Jalen Hurts), Maurice Jones-Drews disrespect of Miles Sanders in his top RB's list and PFF's recent ranking of the Eagles among the NFL's 32 teams in 2021. If the description is any indicator, you don't want to miss our reactions.

We also talk the future of the tight end position with Goedert's impending payday and Ertz's likely impending trade plus we talk Fletcher Cox and the Eagle's concerns.

