Penn State Announces 2021 Captains

Penn State announced their six team captains on Monday afternoon. Quarterback Sean Clifford, safety/special teamer Jonathan Sutherland, kicker Jordan Stout, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, and offensive tackle Rasheed Walker make up the Penn State sextuplet. Veterans Clifford and Sutherland have served as captains for the past three seasons and are joined this year by Stout as Penn State’s multi-year selections.

#19 Penn State travels to #12 Wisconsin on Saturday to kickoff the 2021 campaign. We will have more on the 2021 Nittany Lions later this week.

