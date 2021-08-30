Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Temple Tabs Georgia Transfer Mathis as Starting QB

Penn State Announces 2021 Captains

08/30/2021

Penn State announced their six team captains on Monday afternoon.  Quarterback Sean Clifford, safety/special teamer Jonathan Sutherland, kicker Jordan Stout, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, and offensive tackle Rasheed Walker make up the Penn State sextuplet.  Veterans Clifford and Sutherland have served as captains for the past three seasons and are joined this year by Stout as Penn State’s multi-year selections.

 

#19 Penn State travels to #12 Wisconsin on Saturday to kickoff the 2021 campaign.  We will have more on the 2021 Nittany Lions later this week.

Michael Lipinski covers college football for Sports Talk Philly and is also the host of “The Goal Line Stand.”  Follow him on Twitter

