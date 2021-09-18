Eagles Agree To Three-Year Extension With Josh Sweat

The former Florida State defensive lineman was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft and has only improved since then.

On Saturday, they did the same on the defensive line by extending defensive end Josh Sweat.

It wasn't long ago that the Eagles locked up the player they hope will help fortify their offensive line by signing left tackle Jordan Mailata to a new deal .

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed DE Josh Sweat to a three-year contract extension through 2024. pic.twitter.com/SagdTagW5D — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 18, 2021

NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro reports that the deal is worth $40 million with just under $27 million of it guaranteed.

Sweat was in the final year of his deal, but is now under team control through the 2024 season.

Last season, Sweat registered six sacks with 38 tackles and three forced fumbles as a rotational player in the 14 games he played before landing on injured reserve. He had six tackles in week one last week.

Many of his teammates have said that they expect this to be a breakout season for the fourth-year man and the team actually listed him as a co-starter on their depth chart alongside Derek Barnett.

It will be interesting to see how this deal affects the Eagles plans with former first-round pick Derek Barnett, who many expected to be extended this offseason, but for now the Eagles have at least one young, talented defensive lineman back under team control.