Eagles Sign Mac McCain To Fill Out 53-Man Roster

McCain offers upside, but may not be ready to play at the NFL level.

On Tuesday, they finally decided who they wanted to sign to that last spot: cornerback Mac McCain.

The Eagles had been sitting with an open spot on their 53-man roster following the placement of three players on IR and subsequent signing just two to the active roster .

Of course, with a game this weekend, McCain has only a few days to try and learn the defense, so its unlikely fans see him on the field soon.

The corner was an undrafted free agent this offseason and, while he possesses impressive athleticism, he is coming from the FCS level and may require more adjustment than his FBS peers.

The North Carolina A&T Product did not have a 2020 season due to COVID, but ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Academically, he has earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees (Agriculture Business) already while he started 29 games. Over those games, he's recorded 113 tackles (66 solo) to go along with eight interceptions, and 52 defensed passes. He also forced three fumbles and recovered two.

He was a priority free agent signing by the Denver Broncos (their second-highest paid UDFA) where he spent this offseason before being cut and signed to the team's practice squad.