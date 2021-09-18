Injury Report: 49ers at Eagles

Though not on the report, the 49ers took some hits last week with top corner Jason Verrett and top running back Raheem Mostert being placed on IR. That should help the Eagles get a bit of an advantage on each side of the ball.

The 49ers will have to wait for their first home game, however, as the Eagles get their own in the matchup this week.

Both the Eagles and the 49ers are coming off the highs of a week one win this week with the Eagles having defeated the Falcons and the 49ers handling the Lions.

Out

S Rodney McLeod

McLeod is one of the Eagles top players, but didn't play last week and was unlikely to play this week as he continues to rehab from the injury he sustained last season. The Eagles will need McLeod healthy if they want to be competitive this season so the best move for them here is to remain cautious and make sure he's at 100% before bringing him back.

Questionable

S Marcus Epps

With McLeod out, Epps would be the next man up. He sustained a concussion early in week one and had to be spelled by second-year man K'Von Wallace. If Epps can't go this week, the team's safety depth will be tested as the only other safeties the team has are on the practice squad and would need to be elevated.

49ers

Out

LB Dre Greenlaw

The two IR placements are the biggest hits for the 49ers, but Greenlaw represents the team's top backup at the linebacker position. They have some playmakers, but with him out, they likely won't be able to rotate much if at all, so they may be a unit the Eagles offense could look to target to try and wear out. He is expected to be placed on IR, so the team may get a replacement on the roster in time.

Doubtful

CB Emmanuel Moseley

The team's top corner not already on IR, Moseley did not play last week and is unlikely to do so this week. Their cornerback unit will still have their top slot option, but the outside is all back-ups if Moseley can't play, so the Eagles receivers should be in a position to succeed.

Questionable

LB Marcell Harris

The only other reserve linebacker on the 49ers roster, if he can't go any rotation or injury would result in either out-of-position or practice squad players on the field to cover the position.

DE Arik Armstead

The team's second best defensive end (Nick Bosa is their top player), Armistead being unable to go would only further hurt the linebacking unit that is without any backups.

DE Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw is the top defensive tackle on the roster and the player who would line up next to Armistead. If the pair are both unable to go, that half of the defensive line is backups, backed up by a linebacker unit that has no replacements available and a corner group that seems destined to start backups at the position.