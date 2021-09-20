Nick Sirianni Provides an Injury Update on Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks

The injury bug bit the Eagles during their week 2 lose to the San Francisco 49ers with Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks leaving the game with injuries.

During his day after game press conference Nick Sirianni confirmed that the worst for Graham, the Birds’ defensive leader will be out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. But hope remains for Brooks.

The former Pro Bowler only suffered a strained pectoral and will not need season ending surgery according to Sirianni: