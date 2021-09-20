Nick Sirianni Provides an Injury Update on Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
The injury bug bit the Eagles during their week 2 lose to the San Francisco 49ers with Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks leaving the game with injuries.

During his day after game press conference Nick Sirianni confirmed that the worst for Graham, the Birds’ defensive leader will be out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon.  But hope remains for Brooks. 

The former Pro Bowler only suffered a strained pectoral and will not need season ending surgery according to Sirianni:

“He strained his pec. We’re thinking he’s probably going to go to IR but it’s not a season-ending injury.”

Brooks will be forced to miss a minimum of three weeks under the IR rules. 

Rookie Landon Dickerson, who replaced Brooks, is the likely replacement for the time being.  As Paul Bowman pointed out, there is a chance that the Eagles decide to go with a veteran such as Nate Herbig, Brett Toth, or Sua Opeta. 

As for Graham, a combination of the recently extended Josh Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan are the likely replacements at defensive end.

