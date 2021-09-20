Zach Ertz Lands On COVID List

Moments after head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham , the Eagles lost yet another veteran.

The team placed tight end Zach Ertz on the COVID list .

Roster Move: Eagles have placed TE Zach Ertz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/m4Massuuqi — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2021

Since the COVID list is for those who test positive and those who are deemed a close contact to someone else who tested positive, it is unknown at this time whether or not Ertz has the virus.

In a related vein, when he will next be available is unknown. His stay on the list might be mere days if it is just a contact tracing move, but it could be weeks if he's actually tested positive.

Ertz has seen little utilization so far this season, registering only three receptions for 40 yards. Much of that has to do with the way games have played out, however, with one or both of Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts failing to properly utilize their pair of elite tight ends.

The Eagles do have Jack Stoll on the roster behind co-starter Dallas Goedert. If needed, Nick Eubanks is available for promotion from the practice squad and old friend Richard Rodgers is an available free agent.