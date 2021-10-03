3 Iowa Slips Past #4 Penn State

Iowa's Spencer Petras connected with Nico Ragaini for a 44-yard touchdown with 6:26 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the #3 Hawkeyes a 23-20 lead. The score proved to be the game-winner for the Hawkeyes as they outlasted #4 Penn State in a sloppy, but entertaining affair in Iowa City.

After giving up an early field goal, Penn State took a 17-3 lead and it looked like the Nittany Lions were ready to roll the Hawkeyes. Then starting quarterback Sean Clifford was slammed into the Kinnick Stadium turf and the momentum changed.

Clifford, who rushed for an early touchdown, was escorted to Penn State locker room. This forced the Nittany Lions to turn to backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson. The wheels began to fall off for the Nittany Lions.

Roberson's first drive went like this: