Eagles Continue to be Tight Lipped about Lane Johnson

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Whatever is going on with Lane Johnson must be serious. Johnson was a surprise scratch before the Chiefs game due to “personal issues” and the former All-Pro hasn’t been with the team since. Johnson traveled back to Oklahoma and had to be coaxed into coming back to Philadelphia by Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro.

The Eagles media, which knows EVERYTHING, has been mum on the subject. Even Crossing Broad, which is known for breaking salacious stories, has stayed quite despite having sources knowledgeable of the situation.

Multiple reporters pointed out that head coach Nick Sirianni added Johnson’s No. 65 to his visor. Sirianni also had Brandon Graham’s No. 55 and Isaac Seumalo’s No. 56 on the brim.

Lane Johnson’s number has been added to Nick Sirianni’s visor. Johnson missed the game because of a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/cUTqh3KCoI — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) October 10, 2021

Was it a symbol that Johnson is done for the year? Not exactly according to the head coach: