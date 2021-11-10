Eagles Continue to be Tight Lipped about Lane Johnson
10/11/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Whatever is going on with Lane Johnson must be serious. Johnson was a surprise scratch before the Chiefs game due to “personal issues” and the former All-Pro hasn’t been with the team since. Johnson traveled back to Oklahoma and had to be coaxed into coming back to Philadelphia by Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro.
The Eagles media, which knows EVERYTHING, has been mum on the subject. Even Crossing Broad, which is known for breaking salacious stories, has stayed quite despite having sources knowledgeable of the situation.
Multiple reporters pointed out that head coach Nick Sirianni added Johnson’s No. 65 to his visor. Sirianni also had Brandon Graham’s No. 55 and Isaac Seumalo’s No. 56 on the brim.
Lane Johnson’s number has been added to Nick Sirianni’s visor. Johnson missed the game because of a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/cUTqh3KCoI— Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) October 10, 2021
Was it a symbol that Johnson is done for the year? Not exactly according to the head coach:
“That’s not reflective that he’ll be out for the season. Still working through a personal matter and we’re here for Lane for everything, all our guys through good times and bad times. I just wanted those guys to know they’re a part of it and they’re with us, even though they weren’t on the field with us, they were there with us and they contributed to everything that’s going on to this organization.”
It’s a thoughtful gesture by Sirianni, who has been called a “Harry High School” coach by certain sports radio hosts who have radio shows from 2-6 PM. It will likely sit well with the locker room but there has to be something more to it, right?
Again, everyone in the know is keeping their mouth shut. Sirianni is optimistic on the return of Johnson:
“We’re hopeful that Lane will be back this year. Not going into any more detail that that, but we’re hopeful to have him back because we know how important Lane is to our football team.”
The Eagles could use Johnson back as soon as possible to solidify a shaky offensive line but something are bigger than football. This is one of those things even if we're not privy to what "it" is.
