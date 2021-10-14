Halftime Report: Buccaneers at Eagles

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 4-1 Buccaneers visit the 2-3 Eagles in week six of the regular season. The Birds are coming off a comeback win over the Panthers, while the Bucs demolished the Dolphins by four touchdowns last week. Tampa Bay outplayed Philadelphia throughout the first half and enter the break with a 21-7 lead. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

WR Quez Watkins

Once again, the Eagles offense had a quiet first half, scoring just seven points. The only drive where the offense consistently moved the ball was their first, and Watkins’ impressive first-down catch on 3rd-and-12 kept it going. That 23-yard reception was Watkins’ only catch of the first half.

First Half Defensive MVP

S Anthony Harris

After being questionable to return, Harris came up with the biggest play of his Eagles career, notching his first interception with the Birds. Harris picked off Tom Brady late in the first half, but the Eagles couldn’t put up points on the ensuing drive.

Who Needs To Step Up

QB Jalen Hurts

Coming off of a big fourth-quarter where he led the Eagles to victory over the Panthers, Hurts’ first half looked more like the first three-quarters last week, which is not a good thing. Hurts missed some throws, notably multiple potential third-down conversions and an interception in the second quarter. Hurts finished the half just 5/14 for 54 yards with an interception and touchdown, adding 20 rushing yards. If the Eagles want to come away from this game with a .500 record, Hurts has to step his game up.

Who To Watch Out For

QB Tom Brady

In his second regular season game against the Eagles since they defeated his Patriots in Super Bowl 52, Brady had a solid first two quarters. Brady went 20/26 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The seven-time Super Bowl champ led a Tampa Bay offense that was comfortable for most of the first half and scored 21 points.