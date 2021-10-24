Halftime Report: Eagles at Raiders

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 2-4 Eagles visit the 4-2 Raiders in week seven of the regular season. The Eagles started the game strong, but Las Vegas has made their presence felt and enter the half with a 17-7 lead. The Raiders will receive the kickoff in the second half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

The Eagles finally started to run the ball in the first half, and it paid off on the first drive as Sanders led the Eagles to the red zone before quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with running back Kenny Gainwell for the score. Sanders finished the half with 30 yards on six carries but left the game with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

First Half Defensive MVP

CB Avonte Maddox

Maddox delivered the play of the first half for the Eagles, intercepting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr inside the 10-yard line, likely taking points off the board for Las Vegas. Maddox’s interception is a big reason why the Eagles still have a shot in this game.

Who Needs To Step Up

Eagles Defense

The Raiders' offense had their way in the first half. Carr picked the Eagles' defense apart, only throwing two incompletions. The Raiders running game also had their way, rushing for 58 yards on 13 attempts, including a touchdown.

Who To Watch Out For

QB Derek Carr

Carr had a big first half for the Raiders, going 21/23 for 215 yards, including a touchdown and an interception. Carr found tight end Foster Moreau in the end zone during the second quarter to tie the game up at seven. The Birds need to slow down Carr in the second half to walk away with the victory.