Birds Lock Up Dallas Goedert Through 2025

Goedert officially agreed to a deal that will extend his time in Philadelphia for four more seasons just before the weekend.

With Zach Ertz shipped off to Arizona , re-signing Dallas Goedert became a priority for the Eagles this offseason. The organization didn't even wait for then.

While the Eagles had taken a bit of a break from extensions since locking down Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat earlier this season, they were able to get one of their other top young players to agree to an extension on Friday.

Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021

While Goedert is currently in the concussion protocol, his chemistry with Jalen Hurts has been improving and could lead to a strong breakout without Ertz in the picture for the first time in his career.

The hope of the Eagles is almost certainly to get the deal done sooner to avoid rising salaries and hope that his improvement is beyond that of what they paid him.

The deal is worth $59 million with nearly $36 million guaranteed per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021

It certainly isn't a discount deal, but if he can take the next step, it should be a better deal than what players like Zach Ertz figure to get in the offseason.

The AAV on this deal is $14.75 million and both that and the total value of the contract are second in the NFL for tight ends to only the 49ers George Kittle.

Goedert has 429 yards and two touchdowns on the season and registered 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the team.

The deal makes it so that now three of the Eagles five selections in the 2018 NFL draft (Mailata and Sweat), just months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, have been signed to large extensions to stick with the team. The other two members of that draft class are Avonte Maddox, who has played very well in the slot this season and may earn his own deal, and Matt Pryor, who was traded to the Colts in August.

For a small number of picks, that's an extremely valuable draft class and the Eagles will plan to have most of them around for the foreseeable future.