Bryce Harper is Named a Finalist for the NL MVP Award

11/08/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Bryce Harper has been named a finalist for the National League Most Valuable Player awards; Major League Baseball announced Monday Night. Washington’s Juan Soto and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis, Jr., are the other two candidates vying for the award.

Voting has concluded and the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) will announce the winners on Thursday evening.

 

Harper single-handedly kept the Phillies in the race for the National League Eastern Division slashing .309/.429/.615/1.044 over 488-at-bats and 141-games this past season.  He added 151-hits, 35-home runs, 42-doubles, 101-runs scored, 100-walks, 13-stolen bases, and 84-RBI to his ledger.  Defensively, Harper added ten outfield assists and only one error.

Here’s where Harper ranked in key categories this season:

Category

Rank

Batting Average

4th

On Base Percentage

2nd

Slugging Percentage

1st

On Base + Slugging

1st

Home Runs

6th

Runs Batted In

51st

Hits

39th

Doubles

1st

Stolen Bases

41st

Harper’s 2021-season is similar statistically to his 2015 season where he won the National League MVP award. 

According to  Vegas Insider, Harper is the heavy favorite at -275 to win the MVP award for a second time.

