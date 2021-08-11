Bryce Harper is Named a Finalist for the NL MVP Award

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Bryce Harper has been named a finalist for the National League Most Valuable Player awards; Major League Baseball announced Monday Night. Washington’s Juan Soto and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis, Jr., are the other two candidates vying for the award.

Voting has concluded and the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) will announce the winners on Thursday evening.

One of the greatest individual seasons in franchise history.



Bryce Harper is a National League MVP Finalist. pic.twitter.com/SHTTMy4lIJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 9, 2021

Harper single-handedly kept the Phillies in the race for the National League Eastern Division slashing .309/.429/.615/1.044 over 488-at-bats and 141-games this past season. He added 151-hits, 35-home runs, 42-doubles, 101-runs scored, 100-walks, 13-stolen bases, and 84-RBI to his ledger. Defensively, Harper added ten outfield assists and only one error.

Here’s where Harper ranked in key categories this season: