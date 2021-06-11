Injury Report: Chargers at Eagles

Meanwhile, their opponent is having some positional issues with their own injury report.

The good news for them is that over the past week they've not had any setbacks with only one player remaining on the injury report and, more importantly, no additional players landing on IR.

The Eagles will be coming off the high of a dominant win against a clearly inferior opponent, but when they return to Linc this week they'll need to keep the momentum going against a much better team.

Out

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Arcega-Whiteside remains a non-factor outside of special teams and blocking, so the team is not likely to miss him on the field.

Chargers

Out

CB Michael Davis

Davis is the Chargers top outside corner with 25 tackles and two fumble recoveries on the season. Cover-wise, it's been a bit of a down year for Davis, but he has allowed just one touchdown this season as he's still been able to buckle up in the red zone.

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The second outside option for the Chargers, Samuel has been fairly impressive in his rookie season, registering 23 tackles, two interceptions and five defensed passes. Tevaughn Campbell is the only other outside option with significant recent playing experience. They could move Chris Harris Jr. to play outside, but he's better in the slot and, at times, another corner will need to come in either way. Ryan Smith has played 13 defensive snaps in the past two seasons and 63 over the past three while rookie Kemon Hall has just 10 defensive snaps under his belt.

RB Justin Jackson

The Chargers second back, Jackson is not heavily utilized and has a grand total of 20 touches for 135 yards on the season.

Doubtful

S Alohi Gilman

Gilman serves as the third safety for the Chargers and normally plays around 40% of the snaps. In his second season, he's registered 24 tackles, a defensed pass and an interception. His potential absence is made more notable by the l