No. 17 Houston-Temple Preview
11/13/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Temple (3-5, 1-3 AAC) hosts nationally ranked Houston (8-1, 6-0 AAC) today at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls were soundly defeated 45-3 by East Carolina last weekend. No. 17 Houston is coming off a 54-42 win over South Florida. The Cougars are 24-1/2-point road favorite according to William Hill Sportsbook.
Date: November 13, 2021
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
When: 12:00 PM/Eastern
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Series History
Houston leads the all-time series 6-1
Last Match Up
2018: Temple defeated Houston 59-49 in Houston
This Game at a Glance
This one is going to get out of hand quick, Houston is 10th in the country with an average of 39.1 points per game. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune has thrown for over 2,200-yards and 19 touchdowns on the season. In addition to Tune, the Cougars have a one-two punch from running back Alton McCaskill and wide receiver Nathan Dell. McCaskill has reached the end zone 13-times on the ground while Dell has notched eight receiving touchdowns. Houston can score at will in either phase of their offense.
Temple is coming off a chaotic week that began with another blowout loss at East Carolina, a “players-only” meeting followed, and the chaos hit a peak when star wide receiver Jadan Blue entered the transfer portal. The Owls don’t match up in this one. There’s no way around it, Houston is leaps and bounds the better football team. Expect the Owls get blown out again and expect the Cougars to cover.
