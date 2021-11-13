No. 17 Houston-Temple Preview

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Temple (3-5, 1-3 AAC) hosts nationally ranked Houston (8-1, 6-0 AAC) today at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls were soundly defeated 45-3 by East Carolina last weekend. No. 17 Houston is coming off a 54-42 win over South Florida. The Cougars are 24-1/2-point road favorite according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: November 13, 2021

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

When: 12:00 PM/Eastern

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Series History

Houston leads the all-time series 6-1

Last Match Up

2018: Temple defeated Houston 59-49 in Houston

This Game at a Glance

This one is going to get out of hand quick, Houston is 10th in the country with an average of 39.1 points per game. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune has thrown for over 2,200-yards and 19 touchdowns on the season. In addition to Tune, the Cougars have a one-two punch from running back Alton McCaskill and wide receiver Nathan Dell. McCaskill has reached the end zone 13-times on the ground while Dell has notched eight receiving touchdowns. Houston can score at will in either phase of their offense.