Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Contreras Named New Iron Pigs Manager

Original Phanatic: "I'm Back!"

11/16/2021
IMG_5311

News broke yesterday of a settlement between the Phillies and Harrison-Erickson and immediately rumors began to swirl that Dave Raymond and Tom Burgoyne’s large, furry friend from the Galapagos was going to be back at Citizen Bank Park dumping popcorn on unsuspecting visiting “fans” heads.  But there was no confirmation.  Fans and media have waited anxiously to hear about the future of the Phanatic. 

Would we have to wait for a puff of smoke from the chimney of The Bank?  Would our old friend return or would the bobo “Phantic” reign for another year?  How will we ever know?!

We now have our answer via press release from the Galapagos Islands! Read it for yourself:

PhanaticPress Release: Phillies/@Phillies

There's your answer! Welcome back to South Philly, Phanatic.  

Posted by on 11/16/2021 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)