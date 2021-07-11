Postgame Report: Eagles Defense Fails To Halt Chargers

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half up following a dominant performance by the run game supported by a few good passes from Hurts mixed in with the bad.

That changed in the second half as Hurts began to hit his targets rather than airmail his passes. The result was a more balanced attack with the only unsuccessful drive being the one where Hurts tripped over Jack Driscoll's leg and was sacked.

Unfortunately, the Eagles defense was not able to stop the Chargers even a single time, so they get yet another loss.