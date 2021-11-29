Temple Football Needs a Head Coach (Again), Here are Six Names Worth Mentioning



Photo: Temple Football/@Temple_FB

The Temple Owls once again need a head football coach after firing Rod Carey three-years into a six-year contract. The college coaching carousel has already begun and it’s been a wild ride so far. Do the Owls jump into the craziness and find a coach that has recently been booted from a Power Five program, do they find themselves a young and hungry assistant or do they dip back into the past to find a program builder?

Whatever the direction, the Owls will need to find someone with a knowledge of the I-95 corridor and how to recruit to an urban university like Temple.

Here's the first batch of names, yeah this is going to be a multi-part series, that Temple should consider:

Blast from the Past: Al Golden 2.0

Former Owls head coach Al Golden has long been rumored to be a candidate if Temple ever pulled the trigger on Carey. Would the former Owls coach want to return to North Broad now that Carey is out? Golden was rumored to be the lead candidate for the UConn job but the job ended up going to Jim Mora Jr. Did Golden turn down UConn’s overtures because UConn is a dump with the worst fans in sports or did he know that Temple would be a possibility?

Golden’s return to Temple would be comparable to Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers. Both coaches built former Big East doormats into respectable, bowl bound programs only to leave for “greener pastures.” Golden led the Owls rebuild from 2006-2010 and was the MAC Coach of the Year in 2009 before leaving for the University of Miami. He obviously understands how the university works and how to recruit to Temple. Golden has spent the past six-seasons in the NFL as position coach for Detroit and Cincinnati.

Young and Hungry: Elijah Robinson and Fran Brown

If Temple decides to go with a younger crop of coaches two names that should be high on the list are Elijah Robinson and Fran Brown. Both coaches are former Temple assistants under Matt Rhule and have deep ties to the Delaware Valley. Robinson is a graduate of Camden-Woodrow Wilson and Brown is a graduate of Camden High School.

Photo: Elijah Robinson Twitter/@CoachE_TAMU

Robinson is currently the defensive line coach at Texas A&M where he is well regarded among the college coaching community. He has been part of A&M defenses that have consistently been in the top 10 of overall defense. Robinson continues to heavily recruit the Northeast and is well respected by prospects and high school coaches in the region.

Photo: Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano (L) and Fran Brown (C)/RUCoachFran

Brown is currently in his second season as the secondary coach at Rutgers. He is one of the key pieces in the Rutgers recruiting machine that currently has Scarlet Knights slotted as a top 25 recruiting class, fifth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Like Robinson, Brown was a key piece of Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Temple and Baylor. The former Camden High quarterback is beloved by local recruits and coaches.