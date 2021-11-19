Temple-Tulsa Preview

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

After a week of turmoil, Temple (3-7, 1-5 AAC) takes to the road against AAC foe Tulsa (4-6, 3-3 AAC). The Owls are coming off another blowout loss, 31-8 to No. 24 (CFP) Houston, last weekend in South Philadelphia. The Golden Hurricane needed overtime to get past a one-win Tulane team 20-13 last weekend in NOLA. Vegas has no faith in the Owls this week, Tulsa is a 21-1/2-point home favorite according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: November 20, 2021

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

When: 4:00 PM/Eastern

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Series History

Temple leads the all-time series 3-2

Last Match Up

2018: Temple defeated Tulsa 31-17 in South Philly

The Game at a Glance

The Owls’ program is a complete freefall right now with blowout losses, allegations against coaches, and starting players hitting the transfer portal. In most cases, a road game is a good opportunity for a program to get away from the chaos that surrounds it. In this case, Temple will be bringing their baggage to Oklahoma.

The Owls will turn to true freshman quarterback Justin Lynch to replace D’Wan Mathis, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Lynch has started four games for the Owls while Mathis was out with an injured ankle. He won’t be throwing to record-setting wide receiver Jadan Blue, he put his transfer papers in last week. Randall Jones and Jose Barbon jumped Blue on the depth chart expediting his departure.

Lynch has been a bright spot for the Owls this year throwing for 631-yards and three touchdowns while rushing 63-times for 288-yards and a touchdown. He’s the rushing leader for Temple.

Tulsa averages 23-1/2-points per game, the Golden Hurricane are led by quarterback Davis Brin. Brin has thrown for 2,443-yards and 13-touchdowns but he’s prone to the turnover as well with 14-interceptions. Running back Shamari Brooks leads the Golden Hurricane rushing attack with 791-yards and six touchdowns. Josh Johnson gives Tulsa an additional weapon at wide receiver, he leads the team with 709-yards and three touchdowns.