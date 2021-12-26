Eagles-Giants Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) are now at home facing the New York Giants (4-10) for their final time this season. Just a month ago, the two faced off at MetLife and New York won, 13-7. On Tuesday, the Eagles brought home a win over the Washington Football Team, 27-17, in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6.

TV: FOX

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 89-88-2.

Last Matchup

2021: The Eagles came off of a tough loss earlier this season on the road against the Giants, 13-7. Jalen Hurts was 14-for-31, 129 yards, and three interceptions. Hurts also had eight carries for 77 yards.

This Game at a Glance

The Eagles are coming off of a Tuesday night game - a short week in preparation for the Giants. Luckily, the Eagles will be facing Jake Fromm, to whom they should have no problem pressuring. Head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID earlier in the week and has since tested out of the virus and will be on the sidelines on Sunday.

This is a crucial game for the Eagles to win. Though the Giants are *technically* still in the running, the Eagles need this win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team is going to need all the help they can get in order to stay alive.

Eagles Win if…

The team has to start off hot. Tuesday, they started slow against Washington and it put the team in a worse position because of it. Start off hot on offense and defense and set the tone for the rest of the game. The Eagles need to continue doing what they do best (run the ball) and in the colder months where injuries are more likely, the team needs to continue to rotate their running backs. Defensively, the Eagles need to apply pressure to Jake Fromm. The Eagles didn’t pressure Gilbert, when they had every opportunity to capitalize off of doing so, so they should take advantage this time.

Giants Win if…

Basically, if they can do what they did before, the Giants will have no problem winning. The front line is going to be crucial today for Jake Fromm’s success. The Giants want to keep the Eagles offense off the field and especially keep them from making explosive run plays. Going back to basics will help the Giants succeed.

Prediction: Eagles 31-13