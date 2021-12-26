Halftime Report: Giants at Eagles

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
12/26/2021
Embed from Getty Images

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 4-10 Giants visit the 7-7 Eagles in a game that means a lot for the Eagles’ playoff chances. The first half was an extremely ugly one for the Eagles, however, they enter the break tied at three. The Eagles’ defense has been a bright spot, and they will be seen early next half as the Giants receive the second half kickoff. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

WR DeVonta Smith

With the Eagles’ offense not able to get anything going, Jalen Hurts fired a bomb to Smith for 46 yards. The catch led to an Eagles field goal that tied the game up at three. Smith finished the half with three catches for 75 yards.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Josh Sweat

On 3rd-and-7, Sweat got the first Eagles’ sack of the day, stopping the Gaints’ drive and forcing them to punt. Sweat and the defense played a phenomenal first half, only giving up 76 yards and six first downs.

Who Needs To Step Up

QB Jalen Hurts

After a stellar game last week, Hurts had a rough first half. He completed just seven of his 17 pass attempts for 94 yards. Hurts and the offense, that had only seven first downs, need to step up and help their defense out.

Who To Watch Out For

RB Saquon Barkley

With quarterback Daniel Jones out and Jake Fromm getting the start, the Gaints’ offense has relied on Barkley for the most part. Barkley didn’t necessarily have a great first half, rushing for 27 yards, but his volume in the second half will be there.

