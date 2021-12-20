Injury Report: Washington at Eagles

Of particular note is that both of Washington's top quarterbacks remain in the protocol, so they are still in line to start a guy off their practice squad.

COVID remains a factor despite the delay (shocking) and plays more of a role in this week's report than injuries. In fact, Washington got back nearly as many players from injury as they have from COVID to this point as Terry McLaurin, who was out with a concussion, is now no longer on the injury report and will play.

The Eagles play a couple days later than they should this week due to NFL "leadership" deciding to push games back to Tuesday despite their previous policy to not postpone any games due to COVID .

The only new note for the Birds is Landon Dickerson. The starting left guard was placed on the COVID list Sunday and is unlikely to be available Tuesday.

Roster Move: Eagles have placed OL Landon Dickerson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/aM049ToJ4u — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2021

That's a huge hit to depth as Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta are now the only guards left on the roster. Le'Raven Clark and Brett Toth are available at the tackle position, but neither has significant snaps on the inside.

WFT

Out

WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel has assuredly been a disappointment this season with just 27 yards, but he also has just four games with over five snaps played. Washington knows how to play without him.

RB JD McKissic

McKissic is the second leading rusher (excluding Heinicke) so he is critical to their ground game, but where he can really do damage is in the passing game. He trails only McLauren for the team lead in receiving yards with 397. His being out is a break for the Eagles, whose defense is much better at stopping the straight ground game than it is at stopping the screens.

Questionable

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The backup to Logan Thomas, Seals-Jones is a good player in his own right. As with nearly every other injury report for the past month, it likely won't matter against the Eagles. John Bates, the third string tight end, or whoever else plays the position as the backup could easily go off as the defensive coordinator has yet to successfully adjust to stopping that position.

COVID

The game was delayed so that Washington could get players back. Their COVID list is now down to:

C Tyler Larsen

CB Kendall Fuller

CB Will Bradley-King

DT Tim Settle

G Brandon Scherff - Added Monday

LB Milo Eifler

LB David Mayo

QB Kyle Allen

QB Taylor Heinicke

RB Wendell Smallwood

S Troy Apke

S Kamren Curl

S Darrick Forrest

OT Cornelius Lucas

TE Temarrick Hemingway

TE Sammis Reyes

Let's just say that if the delay was in the name of player safety as the Washington fans like to preach and pull the wool over their own heads, it would seem questionable that this game is played at all given the length of that list and the short timeframe of games players on each side would now have to deal with.